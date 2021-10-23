Illini cruise to win in exhibition opener

Led by five players in double figures, the Illinois men's basketball team cruised in their opening exhibition game against St. Francis on Saturday night, winning 101-34.
Austin Hutcherson tied for game-high honors with 14 points and led the Illini with seven rebounds on the night.
Returning All-American Kofi Cockburn also scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds in 15 minutes of playing time.
Andre Curbelo dished out a team-high five assists and scored 11 points in the win.
Coleman Hawkins added 13 and Trent Frazier 10.
In all 14 of the 15 players who saw playing time scored and 13 collected at least two rebounds.
Illinois led 51-18 at halftime.
Illinois next plays Friday in an exhibition game against Indiana (Pa.) at 7 p.m. The regular season begins with a game against Jackson State No. 9.