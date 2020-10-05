Illini Eifler

CHAMPAIGN — During spring football before last season, Milo Eifler stood on the Memorial Stadium filed and took a moment to reflect on where he'd been.

He took a redshirt at the University of Washington as a true freshman in 2016 and followed that up by playing in all 13 games with six tackles in 2017. He transferred to Illinois, but that came with a sit-out year per NCAA rules.

in the spring of 2019, Eifler was ready to make an impact, and he did. The 6-foot-2, 225 pound linebacker played in all 13 games with 12 starts while recording 69 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss and returning a fumble for a touchdown.

With NFL aspirations, Eifler wants to find another gear now.

“Coming out of high school, I always wanted to play college football but finally getting on the field is what every college football (player’s) dream is," Eifler said. "To have a starting role, that’s the goal and that’s the dream. For me, it’s a little bit more than that. I’ve got a little bit more to prove. ... Last year, I felt like was a little glimpse for what can really happen."

With most programs canceling spring football this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Zoom meetings became a way of life with players and coaches.