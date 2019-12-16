Illini football

CHAMPAIGN — After the Illinois football team wrapped up its regular season on Nov. 30 with a loss to Northwestern, Dre Brown's mind starting going back and forth about his options for next year.

On the one hand, he knew he could certainly receive a waiver for a sixth year of eligibility after back-to-back torn ACLs ended his freshman season in 2015 and his redshirt freshman season in 2016 before they even started. On the other hand, he's 22 years old, married and his body feels good enough to prepare for a possible NFL career.

Ultimately, after talking with his wife, Lindsay Brown, and Illinois head coach Lovie Smith, Brown decided he would not pursue a sixth year of eligibility. His Illinois career will end on Dec. 30 with the Redbox Bowl against California.

“I kind of just felt like I gave everything to this program and I felt like I didn’t have much left to give, through all the injures and all the losses and the wins," Brown said after practice on Monday. "I’m just kind of ready to move on with my life. I’ve been in college for five years. It’s been a fun journey at U of I, but it’s time to move on."