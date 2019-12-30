Illini main

When he needed a second fiddle, he turned and handed the ball to 230-pound running back Christopher Brown Jr., who looked like a car careening down the rolling hills that overlook the stadium on his way to 120 yards and a receiving touchdown.

"It was exactly what we expected," senior linebacker Dele Harding said. "We just didn't do our jobs and had a lot of flags defensively. We missed tackles that led to big plays. It just didn't go our way (Monday). We didn't do our jobs all around. That's on the front end and the back end as well."

On top of that, Illinois failed to record a turnover for the first time this season and allowed Cal to score a season-high 35 points. The closest call came in the fourth quarter when Garbers was sandwiched between a pair of defenders during his throwing motion, popping the ball straight up into the air before it fell safely to the ground through the arms of Illinois defensive lineman Jamal Woods.

"Turnovers are a big key to the game," Harding said. "It was nothing they were doing in particular. It was more so us, whether it was punch attempts or just having the ball on our minds throughout each play. As many plays as they had, we had the exact amount of attempts to get the ball out. We just couldn't get it done."