Illini notebook

CHAMPAIGN — The population of the nearly empty State Farm Center grew by one following the 66-63 victory by Maryland over No. 14 Illinois on Sunday.

With a 4-of-12 shooting performance fresh on his mind, Illinois freshman guard Andre Curbelo came back to the court and relived some of those missed shots.

Curbelo failed to connect on his final four shots as the Illini tried to regain the lead in the final moments. Teammate Ayo Dosunmu and head coach Brad Underwood had nearly identical pieces of advice for the first-year player trying to find his confidence.

"Next shot. Next shot, that’s what I told him. It is a next shot mentality," Dosunmu said. "I trust in (Curbelo) a lot and I believe in him a lot. It’s the next shot. Sometimes the ball just doesn’t go in. You just have to be aggressive and fall back on the work that you put in. That was my advice to him: Keep shooting and keep working.

"Sometimes you will shoot 500 shots and come out and shoot 1-for-3 or 2-for-4 in whatever shot you worked on. I told him to keep his head up."

Dosunmu focused on the micro level of the moment-to-moment shot while Underwood took the larger macro perspective.