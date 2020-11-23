Illini ready to end 8-month COVID-19 break

Still, there was hope. As long as the teams were on the floor, the tournament was on.

“(Sports information director Derrick Burson) says the teams are taking the court and you almost get the goosebumps and the hair on the back of your neck stands up because, yes, we’re playing,” Underwood said.

Then, the teams were pulled off the floor and the tournament was canceled. By the end of the day, the whole NCAA Tournament was off.

Underwood was conducting practice as the news was relayed to him. He knew the season was over, but the Illini finished practice. One last time.

“It’s one of the more challenging moments because you just want to end it and I knew right then we weren’t going to have the tournament,” Underwood said. “But we were so good. It was so fun to watch those guys compete that we went another hour and 20 minutes. It was a pretty good lasting memory for me and our staff to be able to watch that group, on that day, in that building.

“We would have beaten anybody in the country that day.”