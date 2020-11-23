Illini ready to end 8-month COVID-19 break

CHAMPAIGN — Eight months after it all stopped, after the sports world was put on hold and the fight against an invisible enemy began, college basketball is trudging its way back with the COVID-19 pandemic still raging.
The Illinois basketball team has moved into the heart of the national landscape, is ranked No. 8 in the country and has the highest expectations in town since 2005. This version of Illinois, the one powered by Ayo Dosunmu, Kofi Cockburn and Trent Frazier, and led by head coach Brad Underwood, opens the season against North Carolina A&T at 1 p.m. Wednesday in a four-team event at the State Farm Center.
It seems like a lifetime ago that the sports world didn’t revolve around the pandemic and the impact it has on every decision that programs have to make. Sunday, March 8, wasn’t that long ago, was it? That’s when Cockburn blocked Iowa’s Luka Garza at the buzzer in the State Farm Center to preserve a win in a highly emotional game. It was the last time that version of Illinois played in a game.
A few days later, Dosunmu stood inside the Ubben Basketball Facility and shared his plan to win the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis and to let that be the springboard into his March Madness production.
Of course, none of that happened.
On March 12 inside historic Hinkle Fieldhouse, Illinois gathered for what would end up being its last practice of the season and the last with Andres Feliz, Kipper Nichols, Alan Griffin and Tevian Jones. That final day lives with a bit of lore. It was the final time that they practiced together, but it was also a good practice — like, really good. It should have been the start of what the team hoped was a deep run into March.
“Everyone was pumped up and ready to go for the Big Ten Tourney,” Frazier said. “We were ready to get our streak going and just make a run. Anything happens in March, that’s a big thing right now. I think that’s what was so exciting for this team because we were on a streak already and we wanted to go for that Big Ten championship.
“Just having that last special moment with coach on that court because everyone was laughing and having fun and everything was so competitive. We just wish things could have gone different.”
There was a palpable energy and a specific vibe about the team that had plans to dance its way through the tournament.
“I see why God made that the last practice," Dosunmu said. "It felt like it was the last practice without saying it was the last practice. In that moment, I would have never guessed in a million years that would be our last practice, but now looking back at it, it makes sense. It was a fun, intense. It was exciting."
Just 8.7 miles away from Hinkle, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Michigan and Rutgers were preparing to take the floor to begin the second day of games in the conference tournament.
That alone was a risky proposition given that Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg was visibly ill on the bench the night before, prompting a COVID-19 scare on the first day of the tournament before he tested negative.
Still, there was hope. As long as the teams were on the floor, the tournament was on.
“(Sports information director Derrick Burson) says the teams are taking the court and you almost get the goosebumps and the hair on the back of your neck stands up because, yes, we’re playing,” Underwood said.
Then, the teams were pulled off the floor and the tournament was canceled. By the end of the day, the whole NCAA Tournament was off.
Underwood was conducting practice as the news was relayed to him. He knew the season was over, but the Illini finished practice. One last time.
“It’s one of the more challenging moments because you just want to end it and I knew right then we weren’t going to have the tournament,” Underwood said. “But we were so good. It was so fun to watch those guys compete that we went another hour and 20 minutes. It was a pretty good lasting memory for me and our staff to be able to watch that group, on that day, in that building.
“We would have beaten anybody in the country that day.”
Underwood glows when he talks about the experience. Some of the lore certainly revolves around the company in the gym. That team unofficially snapped an NCAA Tournament drought. Illinois would have been called on Selection Sunday. They climbed together, from the bottom of the Big Ten through heartbreaking losses and close wins. Underwood cherishes “the process” and that team embodied it.
As Underwood recalls it, Dosunmu was "on another planet" with his confidence. Cockburn "wasn't playing like a freshman anymore" and was full of his own confidence after blocking Garza not but a week earlier. Da'Monte Williams, known more for his defense and mistake-free play was playing well offensively and things were clicking.
The gym had a chatter and a chirpiness that Underwood describes as if it were an only-for-their ears opera.
“It’s one of those deals you had to be thee to understand — the energy and the confidence," Tyler Underwood, Brad's son, said. "We were there to win the Big Ten Tournament and we were there to make a run in March. It was 100 percent laser focused. Everyone was playing at such a high level. Everyone was competing. Everyone was doing their job to help us win.
“I’ve been around five, six years or whatever it is now. It just had a feeling to it that we were about to do something special and everyone was playing at such a high level. It truly was special."
In a perfect bit of irony, Dosunmu capped off the season in a way that only Dosunmu could. He spent the better part of the winter burying teams with his late-game heroics. The list goes on. Think at Wisconsin and at Michigan. He has a knack for these things.
Towards the end of the practice at Hinkle, the Illini were running an offense-defense drill. The score was tied and Dosunmu banked in a deep 3-pointer. Tyler Underwood was on the other team, which meant his team had some running to do.
“It was like, ‘What can you do? It was a great play,'" Tyler Underwood recalled. "That’s kind of the story that day is everyone was making really, really good plays."
Said Dosunmu: “It was a deep three, glass, the excitement of the shot, the feel of the shot. It was basically like a summary of our whole season: We pulled the games out late games."
One year later, Illinois hopes to end their season in the same city but with different results. The Final Four, and perhaps the entire NCAA Tournament, will be held in Indianapolis. These Illini have already seen one script play out in that city and have no interest in settling for the same ending.
