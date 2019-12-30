Illini side

After the game, he stood in the bowels of Levi's Stadium with his sneakers in his hand and flip flops on his feet after he left the locker room of an Illinois football team for the last time.

"It's over with, you know," Corbin said. "Sad that it's over, but I'm excited to move to the next step. I'm very excited for this program. When something is over, you can't just look at the negative. I'm all positive about this and excited for this team and this program, and I'm excited to hopefully play in the NFL."

Dele Harding was next. The linebacker who waited his turn to start until his senior season, only to become a captain of the team and the second-leading tackler in the nation. Whitman looked him in his eyes, patted Harding on the chest and hugged him.

"Of course it's not the way we wanted to go out," Harding said. "The last game of the season and the last game of my collegiate career. It didn't hit me until I got to the locker room and I saw a couple guys crying as far as the senior group.

"It's not the way we wanted to go out, but I'm proud of the guys for getting where we got to as far as fighting this whole season and just getting to this point. We're blessed to do what we have, but we didn't take advantage of the opportunity."