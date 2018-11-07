After a shaky start, Illinois used a 12-2 run to end the third quarter to assume control and cruised from there to an 88-60 win over Alabama A&M in its season opener Wednesday.
Junior Ali Andrews led the way for the Illini with 17 points on 6-9 shooting, including 3-4 3-point range.
Four other players — Alex Wittinger, Cierra Rice, Jaelyne Kirkpatrick and Arieal Scott scored 10 points apiece.
Freshman J-Naya Ephraim led the Illini with eight rebounds and Brandi Beasley dished out nine assists.
Alabama A&M put the Illini in a hole early, scoring on three of its first four possessions to take a 6-0 lead before a pair of Wittinger free throws got the Illini on the board.
The Illini didn't take the lead for good until Courtney Joens hit a 3-pointer with 7:30 left in the second quarter and led by just five with 2:50 left in the third quarter before scoring on five straight possessions to lead 55-40 entering the fourth.
The Illini offense wasn't done, tallying 33 in the final quarter to pull away from A&M.
Wittinger hit a milestone in the win, blocking her 200th shot. She is just the third Illini player to hit that mark.
