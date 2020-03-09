CHAMPAIGN — It didn't take long for Kofi Cockburn to make an immediate impact in the Big Ten Conference.
The Illinois freshman came into the league and instantly had success while giving the team a different element than it has had in recent years. Cockburn, a 7-foot, 295-pound center was named the Big Ten freshman of the year Monday.
He is the fourth Illini player to win the award, the first since DJ Richardson in 2010. Cockburn was also named third-team All-Big Ten on the media team.
"I did not expect this coming in to my freshman year to accomplish this great goal ..." Cockburn said on Monday on the Big Ten Network. "I had no idea I was capable of completing this task."
Also for the first time since 2010, Illinois had a basketball player named first-team All-Big Ten.
Sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu was a media selection to the first team, and a coaches selection for the second team. Dosunmu emerged as arguably the best closer in the conference and was the leading scorer on an Illinois team that clinched the No. 4 seed in this week's Big Ten Tournament.
Dosunmu was fifth in the conference in scoring at 16.6 points per game and had 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He has Illinois in position to make its first NCAA Tournament since 2013 and is the first Illini player on the first-team All-Big Ten since Demetri McCamey in 2010.
“Find anybody who is better, find anybody who has made more game-winners, who has impacted the team, impacted the program," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said following the team's win against Iowa on Sunday. "We were a shell of ourselves in the game we played without him. He’s been absolutely as good at both ends of the court as any guard in this league."
Cockburn averaged 13.3 points, which was second on the team, and led the Illini with 8.8 rebounds per game to go with 44 blocks. Cockburn won the league's freshman of the week award seven times.
“He’s won the award a few dozen times it seems like," Underwood said. "He’s impacted our program in every aspect. His impact on our program has been huge and he’s had some unbelievable moments in the best league in the country."