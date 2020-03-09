CHAMPAIGN — It didn't take long for Kofi Cockburn to make an immediate impact in the Big Ten Conference.

The Illinois freshman came into the league and instantly had success while giving the team a different element than it has had in recent years. Cockburn, a 7-foot, 295-pound center was named the Big Ten freshman of the year Monday.

He is the fourth Illini player to win the award, the first since DJ Richardson in 2010. Cockburn was also named third-team All-Big Ten on the media team.

"I did not expect this coming in to my freshman year to accomplish this great goal ..." Cockburn said on Monday on the Big Ten Network. "I had no idea I was capable of completing this task."

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Also for the first time since 2010, Illinois had a basketball player named first-team All-Big Ten.

Sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu was a media selection to the first team, and a coaches selection for the second team. Dosunmu emerged as arguably the best closer in the conference and was the leading scorer on an Illinois team that clinched the No. 4 seed in this week's Big Ten Tournament.