CHAMPAIGN — It's not as if Kofi Cockburn can sneak up on people, anyone, really. He's 7-feet tall, weights 290 pounds and has been one of, if not the, best freshman in the Big Ten this season.
Nebraska was acutely aware of Cockburn, and coach Fred Hoiberg sent the troops. One defender turned to two, two suddenly became three. Sure, the Huskers slowed him for a few moments, but he's too strong and impossible to simulate in a practice, particularly without a single player on the roster taller than 6-foot-9.
Cockburn got his paws on rebounds, swatted Nebraska attempts, hit layups and cashed in at the free-throw line to lead Illinois past Nebraska 71-59 at the State Farm Center Monday night. He finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and a block into the first row. It was the most points he has scored since he had 22 on Jan. 21 at Purdue and his 11th double-double of the season.
“It’s just about making sure I’m more physical, making sure I’m more aggressive, I’m grabbing the ball with two hands, keeping it up so they don’t swipe at it and being slower and more decisive with what I’m doing, making sure I’m going at my pace and not speed it up and turn the ball over,” Cockburn said.
Illinois (18-9, 10-6 Big Ten) remains in a five-way tie for second place with four games remaining. It's the second win in a row for the Illini.
Cockburn is equal parts force in the paint as he is a presence. Late in the second half, Nebraska freshman Yvan Ouedraogo shot an air ball on a three-foot attempt at the sheer sight of Cockburn waiting to contest the shot.
“Kofi impacts us, probably more defensively and on the glass than he does on the offensive end,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “We need him to believe that sometimes. He has a tendency to worry about getting triple teamed, well, that’s part of maturation and growing up and understanding that. It’s truly the ultimate compliment to get a double or even a triple team. You can’t demand any more respect from the opponent than that. I thought he stayed very much within himself and was quite good in the second half.”
When the Huskers sent an army to try to slow him down, Cockburn fought his way for a shot attempt and, more times than not, got fouled. He hit 5 of his 7 free throw attempts.
“He’s a dominant player in there," Hoiberg said. "They had 14 more possessions than we did tonight, a lot of them due to him."
Illinois controlled most of the game, but Nebraska (7-20, 2-14) tied the game 46-all with 15:12 left in the game, but the Illini went on a 21-7 run to break the game open, with Cockburn scoring 10 points during that stretch.
“He puts pressure on the rim,” junior Trent Frazier said. “Bringing two guys to him, he’s a phenomenal passer. He knows when to go up with the ball or to kick it out to one of the guards to shoot open 3s. He takes advantage of those opportunities when he has the ball under the rim and just scores it every time.”
For the most part, Illinois slogged through the game, shooting 39.4 percent from the field and 26.3 percent on 3-pointers, but Cockburn erased most of those struggles with his work in the post. He had plenty of help as the Illini had five players score in double figures.
Sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu scored a game-high 18 points and dominated the Cornhuskers in transition while knifing his way to the rim for clean layups. Andres Feliz had 11 points and seven rebounds, Frazier hit three 3-pointers — his most since a loss at Iowa on Feb. 2 — while scoring 11 points and Alan Griffin had 13 points and seven rebounds.
Illinois had 14 second-chance points to Nebraska's five and out-rebounded Nebraska 48-35. The Illini had 19 offensive rebounds to six by Nebraska.
For most of the game, particularly in the first half, Illinois struggled to get shots to fall, but Frazier hit back-to-back 3-pointers to close the half, including a 73-foot heave as time expired. Despite the shooting struggles, Illinois never trailed in the game and Nebraska tied the game just twice.
Despite struggling on offense, Illinois locked down on defense and held Nebraska to 42.1 percent shooting and 33.3 percent on 3-point attempts.
“They say defense and rebounding can overcome some shortcomings in other areas, and I thought tonight that was very much the case,” Underwood said. “We worked really hard the last two days in trying to emphasize the importance of keeping Nebraska under six 3s (it hit five). That’s not easy. They play with great pace. They play with great tempo. They’ve got five guys sometimes at times who can shoot it and take shots.”