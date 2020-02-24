Cockburn is equal parts force in the paint as he is a presence. Late in the second half, Nebraska freshman Yvan Ouedraogo shot an air ball on a three-foot attempt at the sheer sight of Cockburn waiting to contest the shot.

“Kofi impacts us, probably more defensively and on the glass than he does on the offensive end,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “We need him to believe that sometimes. He has a tendency to worry about getting triple teamed, well, that’s part of maturation and growing up and understanding that. It’s truly the ultimate compliment to get a double or even a triple team. You can’t demand any more respect from the opponent than that. I thought he stayed very much within himself and was quite good in the second half.”

When the Huskers sent an army to try to slow him down, Cockburn fought his way for a shot attempt and, more times than not, got fouled. He hit 5 of his 7 free throw attempts.

“He’s a dominant player in there," Hoiberg said. "They had 14 more possessions than we did tonight, a lot of them due to him."

Illinois controlled most of the game, but Nebraska (7-20, 2-14) tied the game 46-all with 15:12 left in the game, but the Illini went on a 21-7 run to break the game open, with Cockburn scoring 10 points during that stretch.