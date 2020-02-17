“We missed him more defensively in terms of his intangibles than we did on the other end. We missed him offensively. We missed the easy baskets he gets in transition and then he sprays it and makes other guys better. Ayo is a very dialed-in player. He’s got the scouting report memorized and he can process it when it happens on the court. That was something we didn’t do as well."

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Penn State (20-5, 10-4) offers its own set of problem for opposing defenses, headlined by forward Lamar Stevens and his 17.7 points per game. The Nittany Lions average 8.2 made 3-pointers a game and shoot 33.6 percent on triples this season. They've got 11 games with nine or more made 3-pointers and they made 14 in a win at Purdue last week.

Myreon Jones has missed three consecutive games for Penn State and is "day-to-day." He's the second leading scorer (14.1 points) and is the team's most prolific 3-point shooter at 41.3 percent.

Illinois' game against Rutgers had several defensive lapses, Underwood said. Even with the struggling offenses, Underwood remains concerned about defense.