CHAMPAIGN — After consecutive home losses to Maryland and Ohio State, Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood made his one and only starting lineup change this season, substituting Jacob Grandison for Da'Monte Williams against Penn State on Jan. 19.

Since then, the Illini have won seven consecutive Big Ten games, the last a 31-point blowout win against Minnesota. Grandison has seen an increase in his minutes over that period, and against Minnesota he scored a season-high 12 points and four assists.

"I'm just doing my assignments. The whole team has been trying to win and we have been winning," Grandison said. "I don't take any credit for that. We are just five guys on the floor at a time playing our basketball."

The win was all the more impressive coming at The Barn in Minneapolis, a place where the Gophers tripped up Michigan, Ohio State and Iowa.

"Everyone who has played basketball has played in a game where everything went their way and it was a really good win. I had just gotten subbed out and I thought to myself, 'This is really fun,'" Grandison said. "It was maybe the most fun we had in a game across the board. Everyone got to play and everyone played well. If started with our defense and it was great to see how everyone was connected."