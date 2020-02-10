CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood rolled off a list of some of college basketball's most successful active coaches.

West Virginia's Bob Huggins, a mentor of Underwood's, totes around 860 career wins. Kansas head coach Bill Self just picked up win No. 700. On Tuesday, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo will bring more than 600 career wins to Champaign for an 8 p.m. game against No. 22-ranked Illinois.

Each of those coaches have a commitment to defense. Their teams roll up their sleeves, assume a stance and guard for 40 minutes every single game. That kind of game is everything that Underwood, Illinois' head basketball coach, wants to be about, and it's the mentality he's instilling into his own team.

The Spartans (16-8, 8-5) have the most efficient defense in the Big Ten, according to KenPom, and Illinois is ranked No. 4.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

There's a trend for successful teams, and it starts on defense. Since 2007, Michigan State has been in the top five in that category in Big Ten play every year, according to KenPom, except 2015, when the Spartans were sixth. It's a culture that Izzo has set in East Lansing and was key in the Spartans' win against Illinois on Jan. 2.