CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood rolled off a list of some of college basketball's most successful active coaches.
West Virginia's Bob Huggins, a mentor of Underwood's, totes around 860 career wins. Kansas head coach Bill Self just picked up win No. 700. On Tuesday, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo will bring more than 600 career wins to Champaign for an 8 p.m. game against No. 22-ranked Illinois.
Each of those coaches have a commitment to defense. Their teams roll up their sleeves, assume a stance and guard for 40 minutes every single game. That kind of game is everything that Underwood, Illinois' head basketball coach, wants to be about, and it's the mentality he's instilling into his own team.
The Spartans (16-8, 8-5) have the most efficient defense in the Big Ten, according to KenPom, and Illinois is ranked No. 4.
There's a trend for successful teams, and it starts on defense. Since 2007, Michigan State has been in the top five in that category in Big Ten play every year, according to KenPom, except 2015, when the Spartans were sixth. It's a culture that Izzo has set in East Lansing and was key in the Spartans' win against Illinois on Jan. 2.
“You look at any elite team and you’re going to find a coach who is very demanding of his players and they guard," Underwood said. "You can talk offense all you want, but you’re going to find a coach that his teams always guard. There’s a reason that Michigan was as good as they were last year. They were the best defensive team in our league.
“Defense travels. Defense wins. The culture Tom has and the toughness of which they do things, I love. There’s a reason Bob Huggins has 800 wins or whatever he’s got, an ungodly amount, they guard. Bill Self has 700 now. They guard and there’s a toughness of which they do things. Tom’s done it at an elite level for a long time."
Although the Spartans have lost three straight games and fell out of the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday after beginning the season as the No. 1-ranked team, they're still a bear to deal with on defense.
Underwood said it's because it's a veteran group, headlined by star point guard Cassius Winston and junior forward Xavier Tillman. Though there isn't a monster big man like, Michigan State still averages 5.4 blocks per game and won't make scoring easy on an Illinois team that has lost two straight games.
“Nothing is easy," Underwood said. "When we’re guarding, that’s the same thing we do. They make everything with a contested hand and everything in front of you and everything challenged at the rim with either a blocked shot or wall up. That’s what good defensive teams do is they don’t make a ton of mistakes."