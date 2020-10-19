As Smith said, that win doesn't carry over and travel north to Madison with the team on Thursday night, where it will have a one-night hotel stay before the game, but neither do the losses the team has taken before.

The Badgers, even with highly touted redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz making his first career start, figure to be one of the top teams in the country again and have been a fixture in the Associated Press Top 25 polls since the Big Ten was eligible to return.

“With them being such a high-ranked team, it definitely gave the team a lot of confidence," said Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters. "When you can beat a team of that caliber, it’s going to give you confidence going into the next week. As you saw last year, we rattled off three in a row after that. If we can pull off an opportunity like that again, I think it will speak volumes for our team going forward."

Smith has said this is the best team of his tenure in Champaign and his players seem to corroborate that statement. The Illini have experience at most every position and there is confidence around the team, particularly after last year's bowl appearance.