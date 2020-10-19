CHAMPAIGN — As Jake Hansen walked through the halls of the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center last year following a stunning win against then-No. 6 Wisconsin, he held an unlit cigar in his hands and let out a roar in reference to the Illini being 30-point betting underdogs before the game.
In his postgame interviews, he gushed about the confidence a win of that magnitude, against a team that is perennially one of the best in the Big Ten and nationally, could do for Illinois.
Head coach Lovie Smith called it his signature win at Illinois, and on Monday, one year to the day after the game, Hansen echoed that. That game sparked a three-game winning streak and snapped a three-game losing streak. In a sense, Hansen said, it was a turn of the tide. After years worth of taking losses at the hands of the rest of the Big Ten — save for lowly Rutgers — Illinois answered back.
“It was a lot of things," Hansen said on Monday, four days ahead of the delayed season-opener against No. 14 Wisconsin at 7 p.m. Friday. "It was definitely a confidence booster. It was definitely something that lifted weight off your shoulders.
“We kind of took a couple losses back to back to back. It kind of showed that we weren’t an old Illinois team that would have rolled over, the 4-8, the 2-10 Illinois that would roll over and accept defeat. It showed the work we put in wasn’t just for nothing."
As Smith said, that win doesn't carry over and travel north to Madison with the team on Thursday night, where it will have a one-night hotel stay before the game, but neither do the losses the team has taken before.
The Badgers, even with highly touted redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz making his first career start, figure to be one of the top teams in the country again and have been a fixture in the Associated Press Top 25 polls since the Big Ten was eligible to return.
“With them being such a high-ranked team, it definitely gave the team a lot of confidence," said Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters. "When you can beat a team of that caliber, it’s going to give you confidence going into the next week. As you saw last year, we rattled off three in a row after that. If we can pull off an opportunity like that again, I think it will speak volumes for our team going forward."
Smith has said this is the best team of his tenure in Champaign and his players seem to corroborate that statement. The Illini have experience at most every position and there is confidence around the team, particularly after last year's bowl appearance.
“You can do an awful lot of talking about what you are, who you can be, how good and all of those things but it has to be confirmed," Smith said. "The only way it can be confirmed is if you can get a win against good people. We were able to get some big wins last year, so yes, winning definitely gives you confidence that it works if we do it the right way: If we work hard, buy into it, have each other’s back, play hard and do all of the things we continue to preach."
Still, the initial betting line last week favored Wisconsin by 23.5 points. It's not quite the 30 points the Badgers came into Champaign favored by last year, but enough to raise some eyebrows. The line has since shifted to somewhat more favorably in Illinois' favor. When Peters was asked about being "21 point underdogs," he was quick to answer back simply with: "I think it's 23.5."
In other words, the players know. Perhaps it's not a major point of conversation, but it clearly offers motivation.
"We’re kind of getting, I don’t know what the right word is, but when you see that you’re like, wow, after what happened last year, we’re returning a lot of guys," Peters said. "I guess we’re going to have to go prove them wrong again."
Said Hansen: “It’s just kind of like they keep disrespecting Illinois. I know it. I know the 23.5-point spread. It doesn’t really make sense but I guess we’ll see."
Smith, in his opening statement, referenced that being three touchdown underdogs "gets you going a little bit too."
“Until we become a consistent winner, this is the position we’ll be in quite a few times," Smith said. "It’s not all bad to be the underdog and when people don’t have a lot of confidence in what they think you can be. As we look at our football team, we made progress last year. We were a six-win team and I think we’re a stronger football team right now. We lost a few guys, but for the most part our best players are back and we’ve added quite a few players. We’re excited about seeing exactly how we fit into the landscape in 2020."
