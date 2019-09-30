CHAMPAIGN — Reggie Corbin has been around long enough to not let any secrets out that could give an opposing team, say Minnesota, an advantage.
Corbin, Illinois' star running back, won't disclose in which hip he suffered a hip pointer in Week 1 against Akron, which cost him most of that game and all of a Week 2 win at UConn. What Corbin will share, though, is the pain that he went through for two games before finally getting a chance to rest and heal his body last week during Illinois' open week ahead of Saturday's game at Minnesota.
Walking was a struggle, sleeping was painful and running normally was nearly impossible. Summer training and adrenaline pushed him to 278 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the last two games, despite playing not at full strength.
“It was terrible, man," Corbin said on Monday. "It felt like I had one leg. It’s all good. That’s what you train over the summer for, to be able to go out there and play in those situations and knowing how to use leverage and all that when you can’t run. I haven’t been able to run full speed at all."
Corbin used the open week to get back to feeling like himself, and went to Miami to work with his trainer. He and his Illinois teammates used the week to heal dings and bruises they accumulated over the first four games of the season, to mentally decompress after back-to-back losses and to ready for what they hope are different results in the final eight games.
“I think I needed it, man," Corbin said. "As you saw, I was battling. They were tough weeks. I was battling hard. Being able to play and get back to myself a little bit, as close as I can, and just going out there and feeling like myself feels kind of amazing and unreal at this point."
Corbin wasn't the only one to take a few days to himself. Linebacker Jake Hansen hopped a flight back home to Florida and took in college football as a fan — a luxury not always afforded when you're a college football player yourself.
He watched some Big Ten games, watched ESPN's College GameDay and longed to get back on the field. Defensive end Oluwole Betiku Jr. stayed in Champaign, worked out and watched football. Quarterback Brandon Peters relaxed, healed up after taking some big hits of his own. He also took in football.
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said watching other games, whether it be Big Sandy High School football (his alma mater), or a junior high game, offers learning points. The open week was key for everyone, even the coaches.
"I don't know if I've ever seen a bye week come at a bad time, and that's definitely the case with us," Smith said. "Things that we try to get accomplished on bye week, we evaluate what we've done — (look at) personnel, scheme, and heal up as much as anything. Had a chance to get a couple good practices in, get some of our younger players in to help develop depth, so we feel real good.
"I had a chance to go out and recruit, so it was a good week for us. But you really can't wait to get back to game weekend and that where we are right now."
