CHAMPAIGN — In most games, Illinois head coach Lovie Smith knows that if his team scores 31 points, it is in a good position to win the football game.
On Saturday, Smith's offense did just that.
The defense, though, gave up too many big plays and allowed Eastern Michigan, a Mid-American Conference team, to tally 480 yards and leave Champaign with a win.
The defense has to improve; Smith knows that and his players know that. They vow that this week's Big Ten opener against Nebraska will be different. Time will tell.
Though the offense put up 31 points, there was a lot left to be desired. Penalties negated big runs by running back Reggie Corbin and put the offense behind the chains. Quarterback Brandon Peters turned the ball over twice, and it would have been three times had offensive lineman Vederian Lowe not hopped on a fumble. Peters also was sacked six times.
The same self-inflicted wounds that Illinois (2-1) got away with a week earlier at UConn, bit the team against Eastern Michigan.
“We definitely have a bad taste in our mouth after that game," Peters said. "I think the best thing we can do is use that energy and put it all in our preparation for Nebraska."
On 10 separate occasions, Illinois had to pick up 14 or more yards to get a first down. Most teams don't have many game plans for third-and-long.
“Very frustrating for me," offensive coordinator Rod Smith said. "Part of it was my fault. I got out of rhythm a little bit because we got behind the chains so much. I just felt like we were second-and-long, or third-and-long because of penalties, false starts or lack of execution sometimes on first downs. I kind of forced some things in that second and third quarter that I probably shouldn’t have in trying to get back and trying to settle our guys down."
Losses like Saturday have the potential to send a team into a spiral, particularly with Big Ten play around the corner.
Rod Smith doesn't see that in this team. There's frustration, but the offense knows it got in its own way. Eastern Michigan is the best team Illinois has played to date. It now owns wins over Big Ten teams in three consecutive seasons and went to a bowl game last year. Still, it was a winnable game for Illinois at home with a chance to improve to 3-0.
“I don’t think our kids are rattled one bit in terms of confidence," Smith said. "I think they’re pissed off. I am. I know they are. We know what could have been, what should have been.''
Corbin, who rushed for 144 yards in the loss, noted that it was the most angry he'd seen the locker room. There was no joking or laughing, just raw anger.
“It’s the best and the worst thing ever," Corbin said. "When you do it to yourself, you’re mad at yourself all the time. But then you realize that, ‘Man, if we just fix ourselves that this is going to be something amazing and something very special.’ It’s the best and worst thing ever, but it’s very fixable."
