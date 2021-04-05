CHAMPAIGN — Illinois junior Ayo Dosunmu's remarkable season culminated with him winning the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.

The Basketball Hall of Fame revealed this year's five positional award winners, also known as the Naismith Starting Five, during the NCAA Men's Final Four in Indianapolis.

"Looking at the field of dynamic finalists, I am beyond honored to be the 2021 Bob Cousy Award recipient," Dosunmu said.

"Winning this award was among the list of personal goals I set when deciding to return to Illinois for a third season, and I'm grateful and blessed to have accumulated a body of work this season that Mr. Cousy and the committee thought so highly of. It's a dream come true."

The Cousy Award is the latest honor for Dosunmu, who became the first NCAA player in the past 11 years to average 20 points, six rebounds and five assists per game. He was named the USA Today National Player of the Year and is a consensus first-team All-American after being honored by every organization. Dosunmu is the second Illini player to win the Cousy Award, following Dee Brown in 2006.