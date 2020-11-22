Illinois' 2nd opponent, Wright State, opts out of Thursday's basketball game because of COVID-19 cases

"To me the Florida State administration forfeited the game and if they want to play Clemson, in my opinion, they need to come to Clemson or they need to pay for all expenses," Swinney said. "Other than that, there's no reason for us to play them."

The Tigers (7-1, 6-1 ACC) were nearly five-touchdown favorites against the Seminoles (2-6, 1-6) in coach Mike Norvell's first season.

The trip cost the Clemson athletic department about $300,000 according to athletic director Dan Radakovich.

Radakovich said he and Clemson would work with the ACC about rescheduling the contest. The Tigers face Pitt on Saturday in their final home game before heading to Virginia Tech on Dec. 5 for what was expected to be their last game of the regular season.

Clemson is off Dec. 12. The ACC Championship game is set for Dec. 19.

Radakovich was comfortable his school did everything possible to keep their players and staff, and those of the other team safe from the coronavirus.

"We have followed protocol," he said.