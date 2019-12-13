Illinois Attorney General declines to pursue complaint against Villarreal

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office has declined to pursue a request from a Quad-Cities attorney that Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal be removed from office.
Rock Island attorney William Stengel argued in a complaint sent to the attorney general’s office on Nov. 25 that Villarreal was violating state statutes by not practicing under her legal last name. Her legal name, Nieman, is listed on her registration with the Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission. Stengel also said in the complaint that prosecutions by the county under Villarreal may be compromised.
On Thursday, the attorney general’s office notified Stengel that it would not be pursuing the matter further based on the information presented, according to a copy of the letter provided by Villarreal.
“I am pleased to see that the attorney general’s office has found William Stengel’s complaint to be meritless and not supported by law, said Villarreal Friday.
Asked Friday evening if he was going to further pursue the issue, Stengel said the process will continue.
“I am pleased that the attorney general’s office moved on this quickly,” Stengel said.
He said it allows this matter to proceed at the local level.
The procedure for raising and pursuing such a complaint was spelled out in statute, he said.
The state law states that if the complaint is brought by a citizen, but the attorney general or the state’s attorney’s office of the appropriate county refuse or fails to act on the complaint, the complainant may themselves pursue the case with the permission of the circuit court and after the subject of the complaint, the attorney general and the state’s attorney have been notified.
A spokeswoman from the attorney general’s office said there would not be any comment from the office beyond the letter it issued to Stengel.