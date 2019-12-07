Illinois awaits bowl announcement

CHAMPAIGN — For the first time since 2014, it's December and football still matters in Champaign.
You probably have heard by now that the Illinois football team (6-6) turned its season around; beginning with an upset of then-No. 6 Wisconsin on Oct. 19 and rode that wave to a season-saving four-game winning streak capped off with a come-from-behind win at Michigan State to clinch bowl eligibility while recording the biggest comeback in program history.
So, now what?
The Illini have 15 additional practices.
Those are critical for player development. It's essentially spring football in December. After the season ended with a disappointing 29-10 home loss to Northwestern, the Illini coaching staff has been on the recruiting trail with a pitch in their pocket. They're bowl eligible. The rebuild of the program that began when coach Lovie Smith took over four seasons ago took a big leap. It's a strong pitch to players who want to pick a school that can win games.
Where, exactly, will Illinois be?
National analysts from ESPN, Stadium, CBS Sports and Sports Illustrated have all predicted the Redbox Bowl at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Dec. 30 against a Pac-12 school.
Before the loss to Northwestern on Saturday, some predicted the New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium against an ACC school or Notre Dame on Dec. 27 or the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit, Mich. on Dec. 26 against an ACC School or Notre Dame.
The location isn't as important to some players as the journey.
"I really don't care, specifically," senior linebacker Dele Harding said. "Good weather would be ideal, but a bowl game is what we've been preaching for. You can't get really upset, picky or whatnot."
The Pinstripe Bowl, Redbox bowl and Quick Lane Bowl will likely be compiled of some combination of Illinois, Indiana and Michigan State as the Big Ten representatives. The Pinstripe Bowl gets the first pick of the three, and an eight-win Indiana team is likely more alluring than a six-win Illinois or Michigan State team.
The Redbox Bowl picks second, and Michigan State played in the Redbox Bowl last season. Generally, bowls don't like to have teams go back-to-back and teams prefer to go to different destinations. That leaves Illinois to go west, compounded with the ticket sales possibilities of having Michigan State playing in nearby Detroit at the Quick Lane Bowl.
So who would Illinois play if they go to the Redbox Bowl?
ESPN and Stadium each predict the Illini to play California, CBS Sports predicts Washington and Sports Illustrated predicts a game against Arizona State.
Even after back-to-back losses to close the year, Illinois has a chance to notch a winning record and play in a bowl game for the first time in five seasons. After the Northwestern game, Smith said the team had a bad taste in its mouth, but has an opportunity to avenge that in a bowl game.
"We get a chance to make it right," Smith said. "In a way we get a chance to start a fresh season, we have a one-game season coming up.”