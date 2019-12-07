Illinois awaits bowl announcement

The location isn't as important to some players as the journey.

"I really don't care, specifically," senior linebacker Dele Harding said. "Good weather would be ideal, but a bowl game is what we've been preaching for. You can't get really upset, picky or whatnot."

The Pinstripe Bowl, Redbox bowl and Quick Lane Bowl will likely be compiled of some combination of Illinois, Indiana and Michigan State as the Big Ten representatives. The Pinstripe Bowl gets the first pick of the three, and an eight-win Indiana team is likely more alluring than a six-win Illinois or Michigan State team.

The Redbox Bowl picks second, and Michigan State played in the Redbox Bowl last season. Generally, bowls don't like to have teams go back-to-back and teams prefer to go to different destinations. That leaves Illinois to go west, compounded with the ticket sales possibilities of having Michigan State playing in nearby Detroit at the Quick Lane Bowl.

So who would Illinois play if they go to the Redbox Bowl?

ESPN and Stadium each predict the Illini to play California, CBS Sports predicts Washington and Sports Illustrated predicts a game against Arizona State.