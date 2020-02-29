Illinois' Cockburn survives "freshman wall"

Now, about that wall. Cockburn has all but obliterated it. He's averaging 12.4 points on 55.6 percent shooting and 9.8 rebounds in the last five games. His 12 double-doubles this season are the most in program history for a freshman and the most for any Illinois player since Mike Davis had 15 in 2010. Cockburn is third in the nation in rebounds per game for a freshman with 9.1. In total, he's averaging 13.6 points and 9.1 rebounds.

His 14 rebounds in Thursday's win over Northwestern were his most since he had 15 at Purdue on Jan. 21.

Now Cockburn is playing at his own pace after saying he got "sped up" at times in previous games. He's picking his spots and hammering home dunks, which he said is a sign of confidence. Those four games, and really the rest of the conference season, were a learning experience. Cockburn studied his opponents from Purdue's Matt Haarms to Teske to Smith. He took a little bit from each of them; whether it was a post move or a screen.

He added those things up, worked on his hook shot and simply listened. He knew the struggles would eventually come, but he has teammates who could help navigate him through it. Those adjustments have come at the perfect time as the Illini vie for a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament and are on the cusp of making the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013.