Illinois College (4-2) at Augustana (3-2)

Game notes: The Vikings are still unsure about the status of guard Carter Duwa (ankle). He missed Saturday’s 72-66 win over Alma, yielding the start to Matt Hanushewsky. … This is the first of a home-and-home deal between the two programs. … Although this is the first meeting between these schools in nearly 25 years (Augie had a 100-91 victory in the 1990-91 season in the first meeting since the 1952-53 season), Illinois College coach Steve Schweer is very familiar with the Augustana program. He was a standout player at Illinois Wesleyan and was a graduate assistant coach at North Park before moving on to Monmouth College. … The Blueboys are coming in off a 71-58 Saturday victory over fellow CCIW representative Millikin in Decatur. … This is the final game of the season against a CCIW foe for the Blueboys. … IC has 10 players who average double-digit minutes per game so far, so Schweer is not afraid to go to his reserves. … The Blueboys average 70.8 points per game and allow 62.7. Augie averages 72.2 ppg and allows 74.2.