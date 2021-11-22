Illinois College (4-2) at Augustana (3-2)
Tuesday: Carver Center, 7 p.m.
Twitter: @TJ_DA
Listen in: portal.stretchinternet.com/augustana/
Potential starting lineups
ILLINOIS COLLEGE (4-2) – F: Hunter Ottensmeier (6-4, Sr.) 14.2 points per game, 5.5 rebounds per game & Justin Kellogg (6-3, Sr.) 2.5, 3.2; C: Jake Mazrimas (6-6, Jr.) 10.7, 6.3; G: Tre Rogers (6-2, Sr.) 12.7, 3.5 & Troy Burrows (6-0, Sr.) 7.3, 1.3
AUGUSTANA (3-2) – F: Nate Ortiz (6-3, Jr.) 6.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg & Nic Giliberto (6-5, Fr.) 7.5, 2.0; C: Daniel Carr (6-8, Jr.) 17.5, 11.5; G: Luke Johnson (5-11, Sr.) 14.0, 4.0 & Carter Duwa (6-0, Jr.) 15.0, 3.0 or Matt Hanushewsky (5-9, Jr.) 3.8, 1.2.
Series: Augustana leads the all-time series 15-5, but the two schools have not played basketball against one another since Augie’s 81-77 victory in the 1998-99 season.
Game notes: The Vikings are still unsure about the status of guard Carter Duwa (ankle). He missed Saturday’s 72-66 win over Alma, yielding the start to Matt Hanushewsky. … This is the first of a home-and-home deal between the two programs. … Although this is the first meeting between these schools in nearly 25 years (Augie had a 100-91 victory in the 1990-91 season in the first meeting since the 1952-53 season), Illinois College coach Steve Schweer is very familiar with the Augustana program. He was a standout player at Illinois Wesleyan and was a graduate assistant coach at North Park before moving on to Monmouth College. … The Blueboys are coming in off a 71-58 Saturday victory over fellow CCIW representative Millikin in Decatur. … This is the final game of the season against a CCIW foe for the Blueboys. … IC has 10 players who average double-digit minutes per game so far, so Schweer is not afraid to go to his reserves. … The Blueboys average 70.8 points per game and allow 62.7. Augie averages 72.2 ppg and allows 74.2.
Augie coach Tom Jessee: “I know they are going to be well coached. … We have to continue to show signs of consistency in all phases. … We need to continue to do the things that we’re supposed to be doing defensively — playing with great effort and communicating and learning to guard at game-speed, all those things that we continue to get better at every day.”
— Tom Johnston, tjohnston@qconline.com