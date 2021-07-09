Illinois eases COVID-19 school rules, teachers unions stress the need for unvaccinated kids to keep wearing masks

An IDPH spokesperson said the state guidance “is intended to help administrators and local health officials select appropriate, layered prevention strategies and understand how to safely transition learning environments out of COVID-19 pandemic precautions as community transmission of COVID-19 reaches low levels or stops. For example, a school in a community with substantial or high transmission, with a low teacher, staff, or student vaccination rate, and without a screening testing program should continue to require masks for people who are not fully vaccinated and might decide that they need to continue to maximize physical distancing.”

The state is not at this time requiring COVID-19 vaccines for eligible students or teachers.

Chicago Public Schools, which plans to welcome students back Aug. 30, said in a statement it is in the process of reviewing the CDC guidance. “We are encouraged by its flexibility in recognition of the absolute necessity of providing in-person learning five days a week in the fall. After we have an opportunity to thoroughly review the guidance, we will inform the public about any potential impact on school opening guidance.”