Illinois football players feel as though they're 'getting there'

Now, with at least two games left — at Northwestern and against a team from the Big Ten East, which has yet to be announced — Illinois is tasked with finding a way to get over the proverbial hump. Rod Smith points to last season's wins against Wisconsin and Michigan State, against good teams where Illinois has highlighted its talent.

Illinois has been more competitive in the last two seasons than Smith's first three and have shown signs — against Nebraska and the first 17 minutes against Iowa — of being the team Smith thought the Illini would become.

“As long as we keep our head down and we work and we keep knocking at the wall and keep knocking it down, soon enough we’re going to break the wall down," defensive end Owen Carney said. "It can be this Saturday. It can be in two games. We’re getting there. I like what I see from the defense and the whole team."

But there's a restless fanbase and time running out in Lovie Smith's fifth season with a team he has touted as the best of his tenure. Rod Smith talks about players trusting the process, doing what's asked of them and listening to the coaches, the hump will be conquered soon enough.

"We see things in our program that we’re doing that will eventually get us over the hump," Lovie Smith said. "We’re gaining but we have to be able to finish it. Perfect time this week to do that."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0