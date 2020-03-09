Illinois football

He has game film to show scouts and potential NFL teams that he wouldn't have otherwise had without a change of scenery. Betiku played in 24 total college football games and redshirted his final season at USC as he recovered from hip surgery.

“To me, it was the best decision I ever made," Betiku said. "It was a scary decision. Going into the portal after the injury and not having film, a lot of people told me it was the wrong idea. Coaches passed up on me and they canceled my official visits because I didn’t have film. I’m really grateful to Coach Lovie (Smith), (former defensive line) Coach (Austin) Clark. They gave me an opportunity to come here and they believed I could play and they watched my practice film.

“The first question Coach Lovie asked me when I came was, ‘Do you still remember how to play football?’ Yeah, I can play. It was the best decision I made. I don’t regret it. This will always be home to me, this will always be family. I’ll always come back here for games. It’s my alma mater now."