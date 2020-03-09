CHAMPAIGN — Oluwole Betiku Jr.'s football journey has been a series of chips moved to the center of the table en route to where he wants to be.
He knows what he has on the field. He's always known. He knew when he came to the United States from Nigeria, when he became a five-star recruit out of high school, when he attended USC for three seasons before going to the University of Illinois as a graduate transfer.
In January, he knew again when he decided to forego his senior season in college and declare for the NFL Draft.
Betiku, a 6-foot-3, 249-pound defensive end ran an unofficial 4.69 seconds 40-yard dash in Monday's pro day at the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Performance Center and the Irwin Practice Facility in Champaign and unofficially did 19 reps on the bench press of 225 pounds.
Before he even decided to enter the draft, he agonized over the decision to skip his senior season.
"I really just spoke to my soul,” Betiku said. “I just sat in the house and asked myself, ‘I’ve already graduated and at this point. I got a college degree. What am I waiting for? I might as well go and try to be a professional player.’ Because when you’re a professional player, you can just focus fully on football. There’s a lot of things that I want to learn fully in the game that I can really focus on having 24 hours to focus on football. I was ready to do that.”
His 40 time would have been a top-five time in the NFL Draft Combine among all defensive ends. Betiku finished with nine sacks in 10 games as an Illini last season and had 36 tackles and 13.0 tackles for a loss. Betiku had 3.5 sacks at Connecticut, the fifth-most sacks in a game in Illini history, and one sack versus No. 6 Wisconsin to help Illinois win 24-23 and pull off one of the biggest upsets in Big Ten history. His nine sacks are tied for seventh-most in Illinois football history for a single season.
He said he has been working out the past 10 weeks at the Exos Football Academy in Texas and intends to relax his muscles for the next week after intense training.
“You’ve got to always bet on yourself because at the end of the day, if you know how hard you work and you know what you had to do to get to this position and you’re willing to make to sacrifices on the next level, which is going to be tough, you bet on yourself," Betiku said. "That’s how I felt about myself. I’m willing to make the sacrifices to be a pro and be the best player I can be on any team who picks me."
The last bet that Betiku made — to transfer to Illinois — paid off. The program needed him as much as he needed it, and both parties benefited from his presence. Illinois got a hyper-athletic talent at defensive end and Betiku got precious minutes and in-game snaps that weren't always afforded to him at USC.
He has game film to show scouts and potential NFL teams that he wouldn't have otherwise had without a change of scenery. Betiku played in 24 total college football games and redshirted his final season at USC as he recovered from hip surgery.
“To me, it was the best decision I ever made," Betiku said. "It was a scary decision. Going into the portal after the injury and not having film, a lot of people told me it was the wrong idea. Coaches passed up on me and they canceled my official visits because I didn’t have film. I’m really grateful to Coach Lovie (Smith), (former defensive line) Coach (Austin) Clark. They gave me an opportunity to come here and they believed I could play and they watched my practice film.
“The first question Coach Lovie asked me when I came was, ‘Do you still remember how to play football?’ Yeah, I can play. It was the best decision I made. I don’t regret it. This will always be home to me, this will always be family. I’ll always come back here for games. It’s my alma mater now."
Betiku got a slow start to his football career and his time at USC didn't help to excel his development with on-field reps. But he has all of the athletic tools to work himself into a position to be drafted in the late rounds. He's still betting on his own skills and believes in himself that he can play professional football and use the money he's made to travel back to Largos, Nigeria for the first time in seven years. Betiku hasn't seen his father since he left Nigera. He's been collecting chips, for the moment he can cash in.
He doesn't pay attention to the scouting reports or what people are saying about his development.
“Regardless of what they say, they can’t measure my heart," Betiku said. "I’m willing to go hard and run through the wall for any team that picks me and that’s all that matters. The rest? They’re always going to say stuff. They called me a bust when I had only been playing football for a year and a half. At USC, they called me a bust. They said I was the worst five-star. They’re always going to say stuff. Growing up in my career, I learned not to pay attention to the noise. ...
“There’s nothing that says you have to be a Hall of Famer right away."