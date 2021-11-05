Illinois Forensic Scientist of the Year a fingerprint expert

"I think the most rewarding part of this job is giving the answers to the investigating officers, so that they can give answers back to the victims," Rottman said Tuesday from the fourth-floor of the E.J. "Zeke" Giorgi Center in Rockford where the Illinois State Police houses one of six crime labs.

Typically, when police turn evidence into the lab, they have a suspect or suspects in mind, Rottman said. The scientists' job is to either confirm the person's identity and their connection to a crime or exonerate them.

"There's times that exonerating people from crimes, at least with the evidence that we have, is just as rewarding as trying to identify somebody," Rottman said.

Testifying in court as an expert witness remains a challenging part of the job, Rottman added.

"Even after all these years it still gets you a little nervous going in there," he said. "But the man who trained me and other examiners who I have nothing but respect for said if you don't get a little nervous going in there, then you know that something's not quite right."

Rottman, 57, of South Beloit, said his interest in law enforcement stems from his father's career as a 23-year officer retired from the Des Plaines Police Department.