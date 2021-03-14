Illinois gets No. 1 seed in Midwest after Big Ten title

Illinois was still cutting down the nets in Indianapolis after a thrilling overtime victory over Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament title game when the bracket was revealed for the NCAA Tournament.
The Illini will attempt to cut down another set of nets in Indy as the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region.
Led by All-American candidates Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn, the Fighting Illini earned the third No. 1 seed in school history and their first since 2005, when a team led by Deron Williams and Luther Head romped through March before they finally lost to North Carolina in the national championship game.
"Call me old school," Illinois coach Brad Underwood, "but I think there's nothing better than hearing your name and see it come across the screen. It's awesome and to see it up there" — on the Lucas Oil Stadium video boards — "after such a hard-fought game was really special. What a great moment what a great feeling."
The third-ranked Fighting Illini, who will open the tournament against Colonial Athletic Conference champ Drexel, anchor an intriguing region filled with surprising upstarts and mid-major monsters.
Seventh-ranked Houston earned the No. 2 seed after romping past Cincinnati on Sunday to earn its first American Athletic Conference Tournament title. West Virginia was seeded third and Big 12 rival Oklahoma State fourth after making a run to the Big 12 Tournament title game, where Cade Cunningham and the Cowboys lost to Texas.
Fifth-seeded Tennessee drew a first-round game against No. 12 seed Oregon State, which won the Pac-12 Tournament title after the Beavers were picked to finish last in the preseason poll. March darling Loyola Chicago was the No. 8 seed and will face ninth-seeded Georgia Tech, who earned an automatic bid with a stunning Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title.
Syracuse was considered a bubble team but squeaked into the field as the No. 11 seed. The Orange will play sixth-seeded San Diego State with the winner facing the Mountaineers or No. 14 seed Morehead State for a spot in the Sweet 16.
As for the Dragons, who get one of the hottest teams in the nation to start things off?
"Every challenge is an opportunity," Drexel coach Zach Spiker said. "We're going to play the Big Ten champions and they're going to play the Colonial champions — and we'll see what happens."
Big Ten has record 9 NCAA tourney teams: The Big Ten again has more teams in the NCAA Tournament than any other conference, including a pair of No. 1 seeds and two No. 2s among its record nine teams in the Big Dance.
That is one more than the eight Big Ten teams that made it to the last NCAA Tournament played two years ago, when the conference doubled the number of teams that it had in the 2018 tournament.
Michigan, along with Big Ten tourney champ Illinois are No. 1 seeds; Iowa and Ohio State are No. 2 seeds, with those four teams all in different regions.
There were automatic qualifiers from 31 conferences, down one from the usual 32 after the Ivy League opted out of the season. That meant an additional at-large berth.