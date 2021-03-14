Illinois gets No. 1 seed in Midwest after Big Ten title

Fifth-seeded Tennessee drew a first-round game against No. 12 seed Oregon State, which won the Pac-12 Tournament title after the Beavers were picked to finish last in the preseason poll. March darling Loyola Chicago was the No. 8 seed and will face ninth-seeded Georgia Tech, who earned an automatic bid with a stunning Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title.

Syracuse was considered a bubble team but squeaked into the field as the No. 11 seed. The Orange will play sixth-seeded San Diego State with the winner facing the Mountaineers or No. 14 seed Morehead State for a spot in the Sweet 16.

As for the Dragons, who get one of the hottest teams in the nation to start things off?

"Every challenge is an opportunity," Drexel coach Zach Spiker said. "We're going to play the Big Ten champions and they're going to play the Colonial champions — and we'll see what happens."

Big Ten has record 9 NCAA tourney teams: The Big Ten again has more teams in the NCAA Tournament than any other conference, including a pair of No. 1 seeds and two No. 2s among its record nine teams in the Big Dance.