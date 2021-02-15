Illinois high court offers rules for remote criminal hearings

Bench trials, where a judge decides the verdict instead of a jury, can be held remotely if the person charged consents in writing and the judge finds that doing so will not jeopardize the integrity of the trial process.

However, the order does not allow for remote jury trials under any circumstances.

The new rules contained within the order were proposed by Illinois Supreme Court’s Court Operations During COVID-19 Task Force, which formed in June in response to challenges caused by the pandemic. The February order only applies to criminal cases where a person could face jail as a penalty.

Richard Kling, clinical law professor at Illinois Institute of Technology Chicago-Kent College of Law and a criminal defense attorney, said the latest order is the court’s attempt to balance the necessity of conducting criminal hearings and trials with the safety concerns of COVID-19.

“The bottom line is if you can't get jurors because they won't come in or they can't sit safely, or you can't get witnesses who won't come in or can’t testify safely, you have to do something and that's essentially what the Supreme Court did (with its order),” he said.