Illinois House committee advances bill expanding ballot drop boxes, curbside voting

The bill would also expand mail voting by mandating that all election authorities accept any mail ballot, even if it is returned with no postage or not enough postage. Election officials would also have the option to legally maintain postage-free collection sites where voters can return their mail ballots.

The law would postmark ballots received after business hours as having arrived the next day, except for ballots dropped off after hours on election day, which will be treated as having arrived on election day.

This is in line with how election law treats mail ballots actually returned through the mail: If they are postmarked for a date no later than election day, but arrive after polls are closed, they will still be counted if received by election officials before the end-date of provisional ballot counting.

Republicans on the committee opposed the legislation on the grounds that expanding voting methods should also mean expanding safeguards to prevent potential fraud.

Rep. Ryan Spain, R-Peoria, noted HB 1871 is the third time drop box legislation has come before the General Assembly in the past year, yet changes requested by Republicans have still not been added or considered.