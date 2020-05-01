Illinois order revised to allow small, safe worship services

They carried signs that said, "Reason over fear" and "The cure is worse than the disease." In Springfield, dissent took on a darker edge. Nazi imagery, including a swastika, were apparent on signs.

Later, at his daily COVID-19 briefing, Pritzker said he wants restrictions removed as quickly as anyone, but not until safety is ensured, "and it isn't going to be because some protester has a sign that says, 'Liberate Illinois.'"

An additional 105 deaths in Illinois from COVID-19 were reported Friday, for a total of 2,457. There have been 56,055 infections, up a one-day record 3,137.

The lawsuit filed by The Beloved Church in Lena, 85 miles northeast of the Quad-Cities and 130 miles northwest of Chicago, argues that the stay-at-home order violates the First Amendment right to free religious practice. After its filing Thursday, Pritzker told reporters that he understands the frustration worshippers are facing, particularly at a time of global crisis but said he planned no changes.

While still encouraging online and drive-up services, the change appeared in Pritzker's executive order Thursday night, said Peter Breen, senior counsel for the Thomas More Society, which is representing the church.