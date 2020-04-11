Illinois player of the year: Isaiah Rivera, Geneseo, sr.

The Colorado State signee was named to the Associated Press Class 3A all-state first team and to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association first team in 3A. Also a first team all-Western Big 6 selection, Rivera averaged a metro-best 27.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game for the 21-win Maple Leafs, who finished second place in the conference and won a regional championship. Rivera is Geneseo's all-time leading scorer with 2,486 points.