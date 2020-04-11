Illinois player of the year: Isaiah Rivera, Geneseo, sr.
0 comments

Illinois player of the year: Isaiah Rivera, Geneseo, sr.

  • 0
032420-qc-spt-all metro-006

Geneseo senior Isaiah Rivera is the Illinois Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

The Colorado State signee was named to the Associated Press Class 3A all-state first team and to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association first team in 3A. Also a first team all-Western Big 6 selection, Rivera averaged a metro-best 27.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game for the 21-win Maple Leafs, who finished second place in the conference and won a regional championship. Rivera is Geneseo's all-time leading scorer with 2,486 points.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News