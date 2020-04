Ludwig broke out this season to lead the Maple Leafs to a Western Big 6 championship in their first season in the league. She averaged 17.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game as the Maple Leafs finished 24-7. A third team Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-stater and AP honorable mention selection, Ludwig also earned first team all-conference honors. She scored 536 points this season, third most in Geneseo program history.