Illinois Quad-City Catholics released from Sunday Mass obligation

Catholic Illinois Quad-City residents have been released from their obligation for Sunday Mass.

Bishop Daniel Jenky, of the Catholic Diocese of Peoria, made the decision Thursday afternoon in response to COVID-19, according to a news release.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

“In consultation with Catholic Healthcare in Central Illinois and on the strong urging of several Public Health Boards from our area, I have decided to suspend for the time being the obligation to participate at Sunday Mass,” he said in the news release.

“I strongly urge those over 60 years old not to come to Mass or other religious services, as seniors are particularly vulnerable to catching the coronavirus.”

In addition to Sunday services, Jenky suspended all Catholic educational programs for the next week and cancellation of cathedral and regional confirmations.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.