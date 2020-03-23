Illinois swimmer of the year: Remington Greko, Moline, Sr.

Broke Olympian Gary Conelly's 50-year school record in the 100 freestyle in December. He was Western Big 6 Conference champion in 200 individual medley, 100 free and 200 free relay. Greko claimed sectional crowns in 50 free, 100 free and 400 free relay. At state meet, he placed 22nd in 100 free and 33rd in 50 free. He swam a season-best 21.70 in the 50 free.
