Already with 138 career wins, Patting finished runner-up at 152 pounds in the Class 1A state tournament. The Western Big 6 champion was 45-4 on the season with all four defeats coming to Sterling Newman's Kyle Tunink. Patting knocked off Jorden Douglass and Eli Loyd during the season, wrestlers who were ranked No. 1 at their weight in Indiana and Iowa, respectively. He is a three-time state place winner (second, third and fourth).