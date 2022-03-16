IMAGINE THE POSSIBILITIES - Southern Illinois University

Imagine the brains of a research university, and the heart of a small college. Imagine a university where you’ll experience hands-on learning in every one of our 200+ majors, minors and specializations. Where faculty members bring creative and research experience into the classroom, mentor students one-on-one, and encourage you to be your best you. Where alumni remain connected to their alma mater and create career pathways for current students. Imagine a university where you can become exactly who you want to be. SIU makes it real.

It’s a Saluki Nation

We’ve eliminated out-of-state tuition! No matter which state you call home, you’ll pay the same tuition as Illinois students. SIU Carbondale has a long history of opening doors, welcoming many who are the first in their families to go to college as well as those who are third- and fourth-generation Salukis. We’re a community – and that goes beyond state lines.

And Saluki Community goes beyond test scores. A standardized test simply can’t measure everything about you. So we tossed it out – SIU does not require ACT or SAT scores for admission. If your high school GPA is 2.75 or higher, you don’t need test scores for scholarship applications either. One less thing for you to worry about so you can focus on what matters – your future.

Speaking of scholarships, we’ve streamlined that for you, too. Fill out the General Scholarship Application to apply for every scholarship for which you are eligible. We want you here – we’ll do our best to help you come here and stay here. Remember to fill out the FAFSA and include SIU’s code: 001758.

If you are a first-generation college student – meaning your parents or legal guardians have not obtained a 4-year bachelor’s degree -- we want you to know about our First Saluki Center – a place for you to get answers to your questions about navigating college life. We’ll help you find the academic resources, social and emotional support, financial literacy, and campus involvement information and career preparedness you need for a successful Saluki academic adventure.

The Saluki Lifestyle

Most freshmen live on campus. Students may choose a Living Learning Community, which are areas of residence halls for students of similar majors or interests. LLCs provide study groups, tutoring, and the shared experience of students with similar college and career goals.

Plus, there are hundreds of Registered Student Organizations (RSOs) on campus. Many are affiliated with a major or career path, and some are social or special interest. Student groups are important resources for extra-learning and practical experience. Our RSOs make movies and moon buggies, bring artists and speakers to campus, host literary festivals and engineering competitions, and build million-dollar investment portfolios.

You’ll find that SIU Carbondale is a supportive environment. Students celebrate each other’s accomplishments, and faculty members are truly interested in your success. We encourage you to get to know your teachers -- besides being respected in their fields, they are pretty nice people, they have good career advice, and some of them tell great stories!

See What SIU Can Do For You

While you are thinking about it, take a virtual tour: https://siu.university-tour.com/. Or better still, sign up for an Open House or a daily visit.

Apply today. We can’t to welcome you to SIU Carbondale!

