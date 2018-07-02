Mia Gurrero, 10, and her brother Arturo, 12, both from Davenport, were part of a rally Monday at the Davenport offices of U.S. Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst to demonstrate against the detention and separation of children of immigrants at the U.S. border.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.