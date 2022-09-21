TV Host Gene Bailey to speak at prayer breakfast

Flashpoint TV Host Gene Bailey will be the keynote speaker at the Quad-Cities Prayer Breakfast, Saturday at RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.

A buffet breakfast will be 9 a.m. with program 10 a.m. to noon.

For more information, call 563-322-7777. Single tickets are $14; $56 for a table of eight, available at qcpb.org.

Music will be provided by Multi Dove and Grammy Award winning soul and gospel recording artist Bryan Duncan.

Special guests are James Jones and Dr. Ben Carson. James Jones played football at Davenport Central and the University of Northern Iowa. He was an NFL defensive lineman for the Browns, Broncos, Ravens and Lions, never missing a game in 10 straight years. Also a special video made by Dr. Ben Carson, 17th Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, will be presented at the prayer breakfast.

RI Library gets Project Next Generation grant

Secretary of State and State Librarian Jessie White has awarded the Rock Island Public Library (RIPL) $1,300 in a Project Next Generation (PNG) grant to support youth mentoring in STEAM learning.

Entitled Your Future in STEAM, the RIPL project will engage local teens with technology and help them learn about future career paths in fields that use STEAM concepts. The seven-month project started in September.

Grant-funded activities include a mix of kits and in-person events. The hands-on kits will introduce STEAM concepts to youth 9 to 18 years, with activities ranging from general problem-solving skills to more specific scientific principles. Through in-person events and videos, the library will work with local partners to introduce teens to mentors in various fields.

PNG projects were awarded grants from the Illinois State Library using federal Library Services and Technology Act funds provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Grants are awarded to public libraries serving culturally diverse, low-income and underserved populations.

For more information about library events and services, visit the library events calendar at www.rockislandlibrary.org, call 309-732-7323 (READ,) or follow library social media pages.

Volunteers needed for water quality monitoring event

Partners of Scott County Watersheds is looking for volunteers of all ages, background and experience to participate in the upcoming fall snapshot water quality monitoring event on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 8 a.m. to noon.

The collection of data is in an effort to improve local water health.

After a brief training at Surrey Heights Fire Station in Bettendorf, small groups of volunteers will collect data from five-to-seven sites around Scott County. This data will include pH, nitrogen and chloride.

After collecting this information, groups will meet back at Surrey Heights for free pizza and T-shirts.

The data collected to a Iowa water quality database where it is analyzed.

Register to volunteer for this event at www.xstreamcleanup.org.

For questions, please contact info@partnersofscottcountywatersheds.org or call 563-336-3378.

Quad-Cities woman wins $50,000 lottery prize

Marchelle Kosgard, Bettendorf, has claimed the top prize in the Iowa Lottery's Wild Card Scratch Game. Kosgard won the fourth top prize after purchasing her winning ticket at ExpressLane, 3718 State St., Bettendorf. She recently claimed her prize at the lottery's Cedar Rapids regional office.

Wild Card is a $5 scratch game that features eight top prizes of $50,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.40. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.