In Memory William Young JR

William Young, Jr

October 7, 1936-March 28, 2020

This 19 year old high school senior had a gleam in his eyes and a vision set for his life.  Your gaze was steadfast and endured until you left us at 83.  You provided unconditional love, loving guidance, and imparted wisdom with a sense of humor that taps us on our shoulder every day. It's been two years since you left us and we miss you immensely but we are forever grateful and blessed to have been loved by you.    You were a gift, Daddy and we love you eternally.  Kiss Emma Jeanie, Twyla, Joseph, and Jeffrey for us.

Love, Your daughter Roberta (Jackie), your daughter/sister, Carolyn, son/brother Tim, your brother, Rev. John L. Young and the entire Young and Johnson family.

