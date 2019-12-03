In question-and-answer, Elizabeth Warren gives audience her two-cents worth

IOWA CITY — Maureen Valise likes that Elizabeth Warren “has a plan for that,” especially to end what the Massachusetts senator called the “Trump-made crisis at the border.”

“A great nation lives its values every day and that means we treat people who come to our borders with humanity and respect. That’s who we are,” Warren said in response to Valise’s question during a campaign event Monday in Iowa City. As president, Warren said she would expand legal immigration and create a path to citizenship for immigrants already in the country.

“I like what I hear. She’s upfront and honest — and that’s huge in politics today,” said Valise, who works with immigrants at the Catholic Worker House.

Immigration was one of many issues Warren addressed in an hourlong-plus question-and-answer session with more than 300 people at the University of Iowa Memorial Union.

Warren, who has seen her lead in the Iowa caucus campaign slip in recent polls, shifted to the question-and-answer format at a town hall Sunday at Linn-Mar Excelsior Middle School in Marion and returned to it Monday.

However, she said the change is unrelated to her poll numbers. Instead, it’s an opportunity to hear from more people.