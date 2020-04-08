In real time

Catch the inaugural Regional Media Concert for Hunger from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, April 10, on the radio, social media and concertforhunger.com.

Viewers and listeners are encouraged to donate money so food banks may purchase “the food they need to adequately serve the hungry in their local communities,” according to a news release. There are eight independent food banks serving 102 counties in Illinois, which are represented by Feeding Illinois, the release states.

The concert, presented by Regional Media, Heartland Connections, Illinois Broadcasters Association and Feeding Illinois, will feature performances by Illinois artists, many of whom will broadcast from their own homes, the release states.

For more information and to contribute, visit concertforhunger.com.

