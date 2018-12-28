Mistrial declared in Liggins’ third murder trial in 1990 death
The third trial of notorious Quad-Cities murder defendant Stanley Liggins ended in a mistrial in late September.
The seven-woman, five-man jury could not arrive at a unanimous verdict after three days of deliberations during the nearly month-long trial in Black Hawk County Court.
Prosecutors will try him a fourth time on March 12.
Liggins, 57, is charged with one count of first-degree murder in the September 1990 death of 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis of Rock Island.
Lewis' burning body was discovered in a field near Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport on Sept. 17, 1990. She had been sexually abused and strangled before being doused with gasoline and set on fire, according to prosecutors.
He was tried, convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 1993 and 1995 in Lewis’ death. Both convictions were overturned on appeal.
12-year-old brings gun to school, tries to shoot teacher
A 12-year-old North Scott Junior High School student was arrested Aug. 31 after police say he tried to shoot a teacher.
The boy walked into a classroom with a black Smith & Wesson .22-caliber handgun and ordered everyone to the floor. He pointed the gun at the teacher's face and pulled the trigger, but it did not go off because he forgot to take the safety off, according to police.
The teacher got the gun away from him, and Eldridge police were called to the junior high school, 502 S. 5th St., around 8:30 a.m. The school was put on lockdown and police seized the gun, which was "fully loaded" and had one round in the chamber.
The boy was initially charged as a juvenile on charges of attempted murder, carrying weapons on school grounds, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
On Dec. 7, a Scott County judge waived him to adult court as a youthful offender. He will be arraigned on Jan. 17.
Moline police chief charged in Iowa with OWI
Moline Police Chief John Hitchcock retired Oct. 15, more than a month after his arrest on a charge of operating while intoxicated in Scott County.
Hitchcock, who served for 27 years with the police department, was pulled over the night of Sept. 7 by an Iowa State Patrol trooper who clocked him going 90 mph in a 65-mph zone near mile marker 131 on southbound U.S. 61 in Scott County.
He was taken to the Eldridge Police Department, where a test recorded his blood alcohol content at .201.
Hitchcock was placed on administrative leave pending a city investigation. Two captains, Trevor Fisk and Brian Johnson, who were with Hitchcock during the incident were given suspensions and were returned to duty.
He was sentenced Nov. 7 to 120 days in jail with all but two days suspended and placed on one year of unsupervised probation after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated.
A search for his replacement is still ongoing. In the meantime, interim Chief Robert T. Finney is leading the department.
Davenport housing manager pleads guilty in hidden camera case
Roy DeWitt, former Davenport housing programs manager, was sentenced in July to up to 16 years in prison for secretly video recording employees while they were fully or partially nude.
The longtime city employee was fired in March shortly after police launched a criminal investigation after a secret camera was found by an employee in an office bathroom at the Heritage High Rise, a city-owned apartment complex for low-income residents.
He pleaded guilty in June to eight misdemeanor counts of privacy invasion.
In late November, eight city employees filed a civil lawsuit alleging the city of Davenport neglected to properly supervise DeWitt.
Rash of car thefts
From Jan. 1 through July 26, Davenport reported 318 vehicle thefts. According to the City of Davenport crime map, there were another 124 vehicle thefts from July 27 through Dec. 21, bringing the near year-end total to 442 vehicle thefts with 10 days to go in the year.
In 2016, a total of 224 vehicles were stolen, while in 2015 189 were stolen.
In 2017, Davenport police reported 550 vehicles stolen between Jan. 1 and mid-December of that year.
Many of the suspects have been juvenile offenders, who used the cars to joy ride and in some cases commit more serious crimes, such as robberies and shootings.
A consistent theme that Davenport Police Major Jeff Bladel heard from officers investigating the rash of car thefts committed by juveniles was that to the kids it's a "game."
“It’s a game that they are playing and they’re out there trying to find cars to steal,” Bladel said for an Aug. 2 Quad-City Times story. “That’s the mentality that we’re experiencing.”
The thefts by younger people come as the city is engaged in a long-term process to determine the root causes and solutions for preventing juvenile crime.
-Thomas Geyer
