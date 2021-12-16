In tornado's wake, a church and pastor turn to God, service

"Pictures do not do justice to what we see," Samples said. "It's worse than we could ever imagine."

Fowler, too, recalled the terror of that night, when he and his wife used their bodies to cover their three children in the tunnel as the ceiling shook violently, enveloping them in a cloud of dust.

"It probably lasted … 30 seconds or more. It felt like it lasted five minutes," Fowler said. "The kids were crying, and I was telling them verbally, 'We're going to be OK. We're going to be OK.' … But in my mind I was thinking we might not be OK."

In the moment, they focused on staying alive. Once safe, their conversation turned to God.

Days later, as the afternoon sun shone through damaged stained glass in the empty sanctuary, Fowler still had no answer to his daughter's question. He believes in a sovereign God but could come up with no theological reasoning for why the tornado delivered such a deadly blow to Mayfield and not some other town.

"I had to look at my little 8-year-old girl, who looks to me for answers," he said, "and I had to say … 'I don't know. I don't know.'"

