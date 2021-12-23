 Skip to main content
Individual state champions
Individual state champions

Wrestling

Bettendorf -- Dustin Bohren, Bradley Hill, Griffin Liddle

Golf

Bettendorf -- Shannyn Vogler

Track and field

Pleasant Valley -- Riley Vice, Emily Wood

