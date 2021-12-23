Individual state champions

Wrestling
Bettendorf -- Dustin Bohren, Bradley Hill, Griffin Liddle
Golf
Bettendorf -- Shannyn Vogler
Track and field
Pleasant Valley -- Riley Vice, Emily Wood
I’ve been a physician since 1998. I see Covid patients every day. I can't take the nonsense coming from all directions anymore.
A pending railroad merger would nearly triple the number of trains per day traveling through the Iowa Quad-Cities, raising concerns among Dave…
A Walcott farmer and first-time candidate said he will run as a Republican for a newly-drawn Iowa Senate seat representing parts of Scott, Ced…
Mona Lisa Lewis works at a Kwik Star, struggling to provide for her children while making time to get treatment for stage three breast cancer.
A lawsuit against the mayor of Bettendorf has been settled and is awaiting a judge's approval, according to court records.
The Rock Island City Council voted Monday night to approve a $315,000 lawsuit settlement.
Approximately 70 million Americans will see a 5.9 percent increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments in 2022. Federal benefit rates increase when the cost-of-living rises, as measured by the Department of Labor’s Consumer Price Index (CPI-W).
A Davenport man is facing a charge of harassment after posting a threatening note about someone being in the boys bathroom with a firearm on h…
Adding to a multi-million dollar intersection redesign project at Middle Road and Forest Grove Drive in Bettendorf already under way, the city is applying for a grant that would offset the cost of a pedestrian bridge that would connect the sports complex to new recreational trails.
A Moline woman was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison for stealing social security and disability benefits paid to the bank account of her deceased mother.
