From 4-10 p.m. Thursday, InDOOMpendence Day with doom juggernauts Conan will be featured at Wake Brewing, 2529 5th Ave., Rock Island. Other bands will include Aseethe, Rezn and Crater. Tickets are $12 general admission at www.midwestix.com. Gates open at 3 p.m. for this show for ages 21 and older.
4 p.m. Thursday, Rozz-Tox, Rock Island. $12
