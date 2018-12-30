Julian Vandervelde signing with the Quad City Steamwheelers.
Former Davenport Central, Iowa Hawkeye and NFL veteran, Julian Vandervelde made an appearance with the Steamwheelers this past season. 

After a nine-year absence, indoor football returned to the TaxSlayer Center in Moline in 2018.

The Quad-City Steamwheelers were brought back to the area by Ottawa, Illinois, native Doug Bland, in hopes of reviving the interest created by the old Steamwheelers in arenafootball2 from 2001-2009.

The team included a handful of locally-developed players, including former NFL lineman Julian Vandervelde, who suited up for the last couple of games.

The new Steamwheelers compiled a regular-season record of 8-4 as members of Champions Indoor Football last spring, then lost to the Sioux City Bandits 54-46 in the first round of the playoffs.

The team will play in a new league this spring, becoming a part of the 10-team Indoor Football League, which also includes franchises in Des Moines and Cedar Rapids.

"This just makes sense for us …" Bland said. "Now we have at least two games we don't even really need a bus; we can take vans. Our fans can easily get to those games. Our closest competitor before this was Kansas City, 5 ½ hours away."

