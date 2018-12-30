After a nine-year absence, indoor football returned to the TaxSlayer Center in Moline in 2018.
The Quad-City Steamwheelers were brought back to the area by Ottawa, Illinois, native Doug Bland, in hopes of reviving the interest created by the old Steamwheelers in arenafootball2 from 2001-2009.
The team included a handful of locally-developed players, including former NFL lineman Julian Vandervelde, who suited up for the last couple of games.
The new Steamwheelers compiled a regular-season record of 8-4 as members of Champions Indoor Football last spring, then lost to the Sioux City Bandits 54-46 in the first round of the playoffs.
The team will play in a new league this spring, becoming a part of the 10-team Indoor Football League, which also includes franchises in Des Moines and Cedar Rapids.
"This just makes sense for us …" Bland said. "Now we have at least two games we don't even really need a bus; we can take vans. Our fans can easily get to those games. Our closest competitor before this was Kansas City, 5 ½ hours away."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.