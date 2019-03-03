IFL

Iowa 53, Quad-Cities 39

Iowa;13;13;14;13--53

Quad City;0;14;19;6--39

First quarter

IOWA — Ryan Balentine 7 pass from Daquan Neal (Nathan Criswell kick), 11:36

IOWA — Balentine 6 pass from Neal (kick failed) 3:15

Second quarter

QC — Isaiah Neal 2 pass from EJ Hilliard (Jacob Stytz kick) 12:10

IOWA — Connor Hollenbeck 7 pass from Neal (Criswell kick) 9:30

IOWA — Samuel Charles 23 pass from Neal (run failed) 1:36

QC — Hilliard 3 run (Stytz kick) :03

Third quarter

QC — Quinton Pedroza 26 pass from Hilliard (Stytz kick) 11:33

IOWA — Jamal Tyler 2 run (Criswell kick) 8:40

IOWA — Neal 2 run (Criswell kick) 3:25

QC — Rudd 36 pass from Hilliard (kick failed) 1:55

QC — Kewan Alfred fumble recovery in end zone (pass failed) :20

Fourth quarter

IOWA — Balentine 19 pass from Neal (kick failed) 9:36

QC — Rudd 32 pass from Hilliard (kick blocked) 4:33

IOWA — Tyrell Pearson 49 kickoff return (Criswell kick) 3:37

Team stats

;IA;QC

First downs;14;13

Rushes-yds;19-68;14-35

Passing yds;137;237

Comp-att-int;9-11-0;17-29-0

Return yds;7-149;8-102

Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-1

Penalties-yds;8-47;13-95

Individual stats

Rushing — Iowa, Daquan Neal 10-38, Jamal Tyler 6-22, Ryan Balentine 2-11, Raheem Harvey 1-(3); QC, Carlos Wiggins 6-46, EJ Hilliard 4-11, Isaiah Neely 3-3, team 1-(25).

Passing — Iowa, Neal 9-11-0-140; QC, Hilliard 17-29-0-251.

Receiving — Iowa, Balentine 5-85, Connor Hollenbeck 4-49, Samuel Charles 1-23; QC, Keyvan Rudd 6-133, Quinton Pedroza 5-64, Neely 4-32, Wiggins 2-24.

Returns — Iowa, Harvey 4-73, Tyrell Peterson 3-76; QC, Wiggins 5-42, Darius Hicks 2-43, Darius Crosby 1-17.

Fumbles recoveries — Iowa, Jeremy Gloston.

Sacks — Iowa, Jaquan Harley 1-9, CJ Thompson 1-5; QC, Perez Ford 1-3.

Other TFLS — Iowa, Reggie McGee 1-8; QC, Robert Jones 2-6, Christian Jacobs 2-6.

Missed FGS — QC, Jacob Styz 50, 27.

