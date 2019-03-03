IFL
Iowa 53, Quad-Cities 39
Iowa;13;13;14;13--53
Quad City;0;14;19;6--39
First quarter
IOWA — Ryan Balentine 7 pass from Daquan Neal (Nathan Criswell kick), 11:36
IOWA — Balentine 6 pass from Neal (kick failed) 3:15
Second quarter
QC — Isaiah Neal 2 pass from EJ Hilliard (Jacob Stytz kick) 12:10
IOWA — Connor Hollenbeck 7 pass from Neal (Criswell kick) 9:30
IOWA — Samuel Charles 23 pass from Neal (run failed) 1:36
QC — Hilliard 3 run (Stytz kick) :03
Third quarter
QC — Quinton Pedroza 26 pass from Hilliard (Stytz kick) 11:33
IOWA — Jamal Tyler 2 run (Criswell kick) 8:40
IOWA — Neal 2 run (Criswell kick) 3:25
QC — Rudd 36 pass from Hilliard (kick failed) 1:55
QC — Kewan Alfred fumble recovery in end zone (pass failed) :20
Fourth quarter
IOWA — Balentine 19 pass from Neal (kick failed) 9:36
QC — Rudd 32 pass from Hilliard (kick blocked) 4:33
IOWA — Tyrell Pearson 49 kickoff return (Criswell kick) 3:37
Team stats
;IA;QC
First downs;14;13
Rushes-yds;19-68;14-35
Passing yds;137;237
Comp-att-int;9-11-0;17-29-0
Return yds;7-149;8-102
Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-1
Penalties-yds;8-47;13-95
Individual stats
Rushing — Iowa, Daquan Neal 10-38, Jamal Tyler 6-22, Ryan Balentine 2-11, Raheem Harvey 1-(3); QC, Carlos Wiggins 6-46, EJ Hilliard 4-11, Isaiah Neely 3-3, team 1-(25).
Passing — Iowa, Neal 9-11-0-140; QC, Hilliard 17-29-0-251.
Receiving — Iowa, Balentine 5-85, Connor Hollenbeck 4-49, Samuel Charles 1-23; QC, Keyvan Rudd 6-133, Quinton Pedroza 5-64, Neely 4-32, Wiggins 2-24.
Returns — Iowa, Harvey 4-73, Tyrell Peterson 3-76; QC, Wiggins 5-42, Darius Hicks 2-43, Darius Crosby 1-17.
Fumbles recoveries — Iowa, Jeremy Gloston.
Sacks — Iowa, Jaquan Harley 1-9, CJ Thompson 1-5; QC, Perez Ford 1-3.
Other TFLS — Iowa, Reggie McGee 1-8; QC, Robert Jones 2-6, Christian Jacobs 2-6.
Missed FGS — QC, Jacob Styz 50, 27.
