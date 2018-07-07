IndyCar Iowa Corn 300 Lineup
After Saturday qualifying; race Sunday
At Iowa Speedway
Newton, Iowa
Lap length: 0.894 miles
Car number in parentheses
1. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 182.391 mph.
2. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 181.160.
3. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 180.681.
4. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 180.313.
5. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 179.801.
6. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 179.526.
7. (6) Robert Wickens, Honda, 178.883.
8. (10) Ed Jones, Honda, 178.720.
9. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 178.717.
10. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 178.708.
11. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 178.478.
12. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 178.410.
13. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 178.008.
14. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 177.809.
15. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 177.681.
16. (88) Gabby Chaves, Chevrolet, 176.466.
17. (23) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 176.245.
18. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 175.210.
19. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 174.548.
20. (19) Zachary Claman De Melo, Honda, 174.339.
21. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 173.449.
22. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 168.724.
