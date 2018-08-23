An eastern Iowa work-release inmate has died at a state work-release center.
The Iowa Department of Corrections says 63-year-old James Olyn Shell Sr. was pronounced dead at 3:30 a.m. on Sunday at the Davenport Work Release Center. Officials say he suffered an unspecified "medical emergency," and his death is not considered suspicious.
Shell had been sent to the work release program on Oct. 20. He was serving multiple sentences for the crime related to his status as a habitual offender. He had been incarcerated since Nov. 8, 2016.
