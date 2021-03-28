Inside job: Michigan goes to the paint to top FSU 76-58

— The offense was held under 60 points for the first time this season, and it showed about as much fluidity as coach Leonard Hamilton, who limped around on the sideline in a walking boot; he ruptured his Achilles tendon while stepping off the bus last week.

Much of the credit for the Seminoles' off night goes to Michigan. The Wolverines have big men in 7-foot-1 Dickinson and 6-9 Wagner, the likes of whom FSU hasn't faced much, even as its long, athletic bunch took the program to their third straight Sweet 16.

Dickinson had eight rebounds and blocked two shots. He was a constant presence underneath, forcing Florida State, the team listed by analytics guru Kenpom as having the tallest average height in the nation, to twist and turn and bend and force shots up from inside the paint, where Michigan had a 50-28 advantage in points.

And from outside? The Seminoles were a total mess there, too. They won their first two March Madness games despite making a grand total of six 3-pointers. They'll leave with 11, thanks mainly to Osborne, who was the only Seminole to make more than one in this blowout.

FSU went on a mini-tear when Osborne and Polite made back-to-back 3s to trim Michigan's lead to five early in the second half.